Stock up at the Keyes Pantry Market

Rosebank’s newest neighbourhood market, where shoppers flock on the last Saturday of every month for their fix of responsible, local and artisanal food, is stepping it up a notch for its final edition of 2018.

On November 24, the Keyes Pantry Market will not only celebrate great food, but will also bring together the community with a host of fun activities.

Shoppers will be able to fill their baskets with the usual goodness of sustainably harvested honey, acorn-fed charcuterie products, artisanal cheeses, ancient grains, fresh juices, organic, local fruit and vegetables, homemade pastas and sauces, pastries, breads and more.

Seedling Stokvel will be there selling their sought-after summer trays of seedlings and offering a turnkey vegetable patch solution.

There will be a range of delicious foods on site, such as locally roasted coffee, French-style doughnuts and pastries, breakfast buns, vegan burgers and Palestinian pies and bubbly and gin and tonic to celebrate the end of the year.

To add to the festive atmosphere, a local band will entertain visitors and children can try out painting on canvas.

As always, there will be a free Pantry Talk. This month, “food-selfie queen” Christy Strever will present a series of her photographs and talk us through the process of creating these intricate shots.

A professional photographer, Strever has a following on Instagram, where she “takes pics with food for fun”. Her limitless imagination sees her doing anything to get the perfect shot, from sticking sprinkles on her face with condensed milk, creating crowns out of tomatoes or adorning herself in Liquorice Allsorts. The results are wonderful, impactful visuals.

Visitors can join Strever and the Pantry team at 10.30am in the Mesh Club Cinema for a presentation, talk and question and answer session.

True Design (Kartell, Moroso and Cassina), Okapi, Shelflife and Anatomy will be open as will the four resident art galleries Smac, TMRW, Everard Read and Circa.

