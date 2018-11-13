Recipe: Peri-peri chicken livers

Ingredients

2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

500g chicken livers

1 onion, peeled and finely chopped

½ green pepper, finely chopped

1 tbsp (15 ml) ginger, peeled and grated

3 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

2 bird’s eye chillies, deseeded and finely sliced

1½ tsp (7 ml) peri-peri spice

4 tbsp (60 ml) white wine vinegar

1 can (410 g) tomato puree

¼ cup (60 ml) cream

Salt and freshly ground pepper

2 tbsp (30 ml) parsley, finely chopped

Crusty bread, to serve

Method

1. Heat a little oil in a heavy-based frying pan. Add the chicken livers and brown on all sides, but don’t cook through. Remove and set aside.

2. To the same pan, add a little more olive oil, followed by the onions, green pepper, ginger, garlic, chillies and peri-peri spice. Sauté until onions are golden brown and beginning to stick to your pan.

3. Add white wine vinegar and stir to deglaze pan.

4. Add tomato puree, bring to the boil and simmer until sauce has reduced by half.

5. Stir through cream and season well with salt and pepper.

6. Return chicken livers to the pan and allow to cook fully for about 2-3 min.

7. Remove from heat and add chopped parsley. Serve immediately with crusty bread.

Recipe supplied by Checkers

