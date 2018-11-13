Lock, stock and wine barrel: Platter’s wine guide 2019

Last week, the Platter’s by Diners Club SA Wine Guide 2019 was launched and as usual, the guide’s release gives omniphiles and regular wine sippers an indication of various wines at various prices.

It remains a great guide for experts and newbies alike to get an idea of what South Africa is producing.

This year, 90 wines achieved five-star status – which adds to the excitement but again shows how great South African wine is.

Another first in this edition is the introduction of 100-point scores, printed alongside the familiar Platter’s Stars, for the recently tasted wines. The scoring is an international standard.

Some lauded wines for the 2019 guide includes Steenberg’s flagship, The Black Swan, and unwooded Sauvignon Blanc that recieved five stars. The Black Swan 2017 is a blend of the top two Sauvignon Blanc vineyards on Steenberg farm and is an expression of the best fruit of the vintage.

Allée Bleue received its inaugural five-star Platter’s award for the flagship red blend, L ‘Amour Toujours 2014. The wine is available in limited quantities of 12 bottles from the Allée Bleue tasting room at R225 each.

But there’s also continued success. Plaisir de Merle Signature Blend 2012 received a five-star and was named Bordeaux-style Red Blend Wine of the Year.

The Newcomer Winery of the Year recognises the winery that records the best results as a first-time participant in the guide, with Erika Obermeyer Wines, walking away with the honour.

The Top Performing Winery-of-the-Year award went to Mullineux. The Editor’s Award for 2019 went to Newton Johnson Vineyard.

The guide is available at all good book stores.

