Recipe: Lentil salad

Ingredients

2 cups lentils, prepared as per pack instructions

½ cup olives (optional)

½ cup onion, chopped

½ cups cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup green pepper, chopped

1 cup cucumber, diced

¼ cup feta cheese, crumbled

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

¼ cup oil

¼ cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon dried oregano

Method

1. In a large bowl, combine lentils, olives, onion, tomatoes, green pepper, cucumber, feta cheese and parsley.

2. In another bowl, mix together oil, lemon juice and oregano.

3. Add dressing and parsley to lentil mixture and toss to coat.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.