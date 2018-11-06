Recipe: Broccoli tataki

Ingredients

500g tender stem broccoli

1 sweet corn

1 red chilli, finely chopped

2 spring onion, finely chopped

50g wild rocket

150g shimeji mushrooms

1 lime cut into wedges

5g toasted sesame seeds

Ginger-sesame dressing

1 tblsp dijon mustard

25ml red wine vinegar

10g fresh ginger, grated

10g pickled ginger

20ml soy sauce

25ml sweet Indonesian soy

5g fresh chilli

5g sugar

250ml sunflower oil

15ml water

2ml sesame oil

Salt

Marinated mushrooms

50ml olive oil

25ml lemon juice

25ml soy sauce

5ml sugar

Method

1. For the dressing, combine the mustard, vinegar, ginger, pickled ginger, soy sweet Indonesian soy, chilli, water and sugar in a blender. Gradually add the oil and sesame oil to form an emulsion. Season with salt.

2. For the marinated mushrooms, combine olive oil, lemon juice, soy and sugar. Mix well. Pour over the mushrooms and allow to marinate for 30 minutes.

3. Blanch the broccoli in salted boiling water for 2 minutes, refresh in cold water and set aside.

4 .Char the corn on an open flame for 1 minute on each side. You want the corn to turn slightly black but not be completely burned. Allow to cool and slice off the cob.

5. To assemble, lay the broccoli stems in a neat line on a platter. Sprinkle the broccoli with the charred corn, chilli and spring onions. Drizzle the broccoli with sesame and ginger vinaigrette.

6. Garnish with the marinated mushrooms, toasted sesame seeds and wild rocket. Serve with sliced lime wedges.

Recipe by Chef Kerry Kilpin from Bistro Sixteen82.

