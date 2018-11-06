Recipe: Broccoli tataki

Ingredients
500g tender stem broccoli
1 sweet corn
1 red chilli, finely chopped
2 spring onion, finely chopped
50g wild rocket
150g shimeji mushrooms
1 lime cut into wedges
5g toasted sesame seeds
Ginger-sesame dressing
1 tblsp dijon mustard
25ml red wine vinegar
10g fresh ginger, grated
10g pickled ginger
20ml soy sauce
25ml sweet Indonesian soy
5g fresh chilli
5g sugar
250ml sunflower oil
15ml water
2ml sesame oil
Salt
Marinated mushrooms
50ml olive oil
25ml lemon juice
25ml soy sauce
5ml sugar
Method
1. For the dressing, combine the mustard, vinegar, ginger, pickled ginger, soy sweet Indonesian soy, chilli, water and sugar in a blender. Gradually add the oil and sesame oil to form an emulsion. Season with salt.
2. For the marinated mushrooms, combine olive oil, lemon juice, soy and sugar. Mix well. Pour over the mushrooms and allow to marinate for 30 minutes.
3. Blanch the broccoli in salted boiling water for 2 minutes, refresh in cold water and set aside.
4 .Char the corn on an open flame for 1 minute on each side. You want the corn to turn slightly black but not be completely burned. Allow to cool and slice off the cob.
5. To assemble, lay the broccoli stems in a neat line on a platter. Sprinkle the broccoli with the charred corn, chilli and spring onions. Drizzle the broccoli with sesame and ginger vinaigrette.
6. Garnish with the marinated mushrooms, toasted sesame seeds and wild rocket. Serve with sliced lime wedges.
Recipe by Chef Kerry Kilpin from Bistro Sixteen82.
