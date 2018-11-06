 
menu
food and drink 6.11.2018 11:25 am

Lock, stock and wine barrel: Stellenbosch Hills

Adriaan Roets
Image for illustrative purposes only.

Image for illustrative purposes only.

Stellenbosch Hills Shiraz 2016 is a spicy number with great punches of black pepper.

The hills are alive with the sound of sipping.

Stellenbosch Hills have an exciting new line up of wine, but it’s the Stellenbosch Hills 1707 that really shines.

The chardonnay-led blend with semillon and viognier is an elegant, wooded affair that perfecly combines vanilla oakiness with citrus zest.

It also pairs extremely well with rich cream-based dishes that makes it a versatile wine when you want to impress friends.

It retails for about R100, but limited quantities are available.

But here’s a few more great options from the estate, all retailing for under R100.

Stellenbosch Hills Sauvignon Blanc 2018: Full-bodied and crisp with great acidity. Hints of guava and asparagus.

Stellenbosch Hills Chenin Blanc 2018: Medium-bodied, fruity and crisp. A great chilled wine with a great fruitiness of stone fruit and granadilla.

Stellenbosch Hills Bushvine Pinotage 2016: This full-bodied wine delivers complexity thanks to flavours of blackberries, plums and mulberries, greatly elevated thanks to hints of vanilla oak, bitter chocolate and cigar box. A fabulous option with red meats.

Stellenbosch Hills Cabernet Sauvignon 2016: A suprising wine with subtle oakiness, full-bodied and with a longer finish.

Stellenbosch Hills Shiraz 2016: A favourite on the list. This is a spicy number with great punches of black pepper. It’s also bold in terms of tannins.

For more information visit Stellenbosch Hills.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lock, stock and wine barrel: Platter’s wine guide 2019 13.11.2018
Archeologists in China unearth 2,000-year-old pot of wine 6.11.2018
Lock, stock and wine barrel: Best rosé wines for spring 23.10.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.