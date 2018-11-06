Lock, stock and wine barrel: Stellenbosch Hills

The hills are alive with the sound of sipping.

Stellenbosch Hills have an exciting new line up of wine, but it’s the Stellenbosch Hills 1707 that really shines.

The chardonnay-led blend with semillon and viognier is an elegant, wooded affair that perfecly combines vanilla oakiness with citrus zest.

It also pairs extremely well with rich cream-based dishes that makes it a versatile wine when you want to impress friends.

It retails for about R100, but limited quantities are available.

But here’s a few more great options from the estate, all retailing for under R100.

Stellenbosch Hills Sauvignon Blanc 2018: Full-bodied and crisp with great acidity. Hints of guava and asparagus.

Stellenbosch Hills Chenin Blanc 2018: Medium-bodied, fruity and crisp. A great chilled wine with a great fruitiness of stone fruit and granadilla.

Stellenbosch Hills Bushvine Pinotage 2016: This full-bodied wine delivers complexity thanks to flavours of blackberries, plums and mulberries, greatly elevated thanks to hints of vanilla oak, bitter chocolate and cigar box. A fabulous option with red meats.

Stellenbosch Hills Cabernet Sauvignon 2016: A suprising wine with subtle oakiness, full-bodied and with a longer finish.

Stellenbosch Hills Shiraz 2016: A favourite on the list. This is a spicy number with great punches of black pepper. It’s also bold in terms of tannins.

For more information visit Stellenbosch Hills.

