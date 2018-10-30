Zesty citrus at the forefront of the modern mocktail

As South Africa’s top cocktail bars release their seasonal menus, it’s clear the modern mocktail is all about zesty flavours – and when it comes to zesty citrus flavours, Sanpellegrino Sparkling Fruit Beverages are a firm favourite.

“Gone are the days when a mocktail was dull. They need to be sensational and full of flavour, using only the best ingredients on the market,” says Denzel Heath of Mootee Bar

It is this very sentiment that saw Mootee Bar voted in the top 10 new bars in the world, and why top mixologists use Sanpellegrino Sparkling Fruit Beverages to give their mocktails the edge it needs to deliver a full-bodied flavour.

Whether mixing or simply enjoying on its own, the citrus range is ideal for any palate. Containing genuine fruit juice, and best served chilled, the flavours are bold and fresh.

Aranciata (orange) has intense aromas of real juice and peel from sun-ripened oranges. A taste of well-balanced freshness and a soft sensation of sugar, with a predominantly citrusy finish

If you prefer a more delicate citrusy flavour, then the Aranciata Rossa (blood orange) is for you. With a full, soft and well-balanced taste, it has an intense aroma of ripe Sanguinello oranges.

The third varietal in the citrus range is the very popular Limonata (lemon). Made with the real juice of ripe lemons, it has intense fragrant aromas and notes that are beautifully balanced between sweet and sour.

For those that enjoy sipping a cheeky mocktail at home and showing off at their dinner parties, here are two quick and delicious mocktail recipes to try:

The Rossa Fizz

Ingredients and method

2 orange segments

2 tsp Muscovado sugar (or alternatively, use plain sugar)

A splash of soda

Top with Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa

The Lemor Mix

Ingredients and method

15 ml strawberry syrup

30 ml orange juice

Top with Sanpellegrino Limonata

