Recipe: Apple pie

Ingredients

600g rich shortcrust pastry

15ml beaten egg and milk for glazing

15ml castor sugar for sprinkling

Filling

4 medium Granny Smith apples

15ml grated lemon rind

125ml (100g) sugar

10ml ground cinnamon

Method

1. Divide pastry in half. Roll out each piece on a lightly floured surface, to a thickness of about 3mm. Line a greased 23cm ovenproof pie dish with one piece of pastry.

2. Prick base and bake blind in a preheated oven at 190°C for 10 minutes. Remove greaseproof paper and beans, and continue baking for 5 minutes until pastry is golden brown. Leave to cool slightly.

3. Peel, core and cut apples into slices or coarse pieces. Add lemon rind, sugar and cinnamon. Mix well. Spoon onto pastry base.

4. Divide remaining pastry in half. Cover filling with one half. Cut out stars from second half, brush lightly underneath with water and place on top of pastry. Make small incisions with a sharp knife to allow steam to escape.

5. Brush with beaten egg and milk. Sprinkle castor sugar over.

6. Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for 30-40 minutes. Serve with whipped cream, if preferred.

Recipe supplied by Snowflake

