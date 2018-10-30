Recipe: Home-cured salmon trout

An aromatic blend of classic red wine varieties, Roodeberg Rosé, is a delightful salmon-pink quaffer ideal for relaxed get-togethers.

Subtle aromas of watermelon, litchi and raspberry, with hints of rose petal and Turkish delight, good acidity and a long, fruity finish, make this a good food wine on hot, balmy days.

Wine chef Mynard Joubert thinks the wine pairs perfectly with cured salmon. “You can prepare this as a side dish or even serve it as a main course with some crusty baguette.”

The trout needs to be cured for at least a day in advance and improves with standing.

Ingredients

600 to 800g filleted fresh salmon trout (3 to 4 fillets)

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp dill seeds

1 tsp aniseed

1 tsp dried coriander seeds

1 tsp yellow mustard seeds

1 small chilli, deseeded and chopped

100g sugar

100g coarse salt

200ml KWV Cruxland Gin

1 cup fresh fennel bulb and leaves, chopped

1 cup red onion, chopped

Salad

Fresh strawberries, blackberries and cherries, if in season

Cucumber peeled with a spaghetti peeler.

Sliced candied beetroot and cooked baby beetroot

Mayonnaise

Baby lettuce leaves and edible flowers

Method

1. Wipe the filleted salmon trout with a wet clean kitchen towel dipped in lemon juice, and place in a flat oven tray the size of the fish.

2. Mix together all the dry spices and dry roast in a pan for about 3 to 4 minutes until the first popping sounds and hints of smoke occur. Remove and let it cool.

3. Mix the dry roasted spices, salt and sugar and rub into the filleted fish, being careful not to bruise the flesh of the fish.

4. Lay down the first fillet of fish and cover with some chopped fennel, onion and the dry spice mix. Continue by stacking and spicing the fillets on top of each other.

5. Pour the gin over and place plastic cling film over the fish. Place another oven tray or pan on top of the fish and press down with a heavy object. Place in the fridge and let it cure for at least 24 hours.

6. Remove and wipe off all the excess spices, and thinly slice and prepare for the salad.

7. For the salad arrange all the ingredients onto individual plates or one large platter, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.