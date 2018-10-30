Lock, stock and wine barrel: Whisky Live

Whisky and Spirits Live is the hottest ticket in Joburg this week – and with reason.

It’s where you can learn basics like the difference between whiskey and whisky (it is really just a spelling difference between Scottish and Irish tipple), peated and non-peated whisky (the smokiness in flavour) and why the world adores this amber liquid.

Some unmissable events from Whisky Live include:

Masters of Malt

Donald Colville, global brand ambassador for malts, is one of Diageo’s foremost experts on their 28 single malt distilleries and related sites. He will be dispensing drams of The Singleton and will be on hand to discuss this year’s Diageo Special Releases, some of which will be available for sale at the Norman Goodfellows shop.

Shauna Jennens is distillery ambassador and head of The Dalmore Visitor Experience at the brand’s home in Alness, Scotland. She will be at their stand.

Kavalan is returning to the festival and this year, Kaitlyn Tsai will present on eight Kavalan expressions in her master class on Friday.

New unmissable whisky and spirits

Stilnovisti is based in Central and Eastern Europe. Although they are not yet available for sale in SA, their stand will have a number of whiskies.

Locally made in the Klein Karoo, Boplaas whisky recently won gold for their Boplaas Small Batch Blended Grain Whisky (brandy barrel finish) at the Michelangelo International Wine and Spirits Awards 2018 and will also be at the event.

From Japan look out for Kamiki, the first whisky brand in the world with a Japanese cedar cask finish. Yoshino Sugi is considered to be the best wood for making local drink casks because of its scented refreshing flavour and wooden aroma.

For more information visit Whisky Live. The event starts tomorrow at the Sandton Convention Centre.

