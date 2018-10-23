Recipe: Baobab superfood cider

Baobab powder can help restore skin complexion, heal damage, improve elasticity and fight ageing.

It is naturally rich in vitamin A, C, D, E and F, plus fatty acids, minerals and B complex.

Enjoy this refreshing and healthy alcoholic-free superfood cider.

Ingredients

750ml sparkling water

2 lemons

2 apples

1 heaped tbsp baobab powder

2 tbsp honey

Method

1. Juice the lemons, apples and ginger and add to a jug.

2. Add remaining ingredients and blend.

3. Serve in a jug

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.