food and drink 23.10.2018 11:36 am

Recipe: Baobab superfood cider

Picture: iStock

If there is one superfood that could dethrone the hype of acai, it’s baobab fruit powder from Africa’s ‘tree of life’.

Baobab powder can help restore skin complexion, heal damage, improve elasticity and fight ageing.

It is naturally rich in vitamin A, C, D, E and F, plus fatty acids, minerals and B complex.

Enjoy this refreshing and healthy alcoholic-free superfood cider.

Ingredients

750ml sparkling water
2 lemons
2 apples
1 heaped tbsp baobab powder
2 tbsp honey

Method

1. Juice the lemons, apples and ginger and add to a jug.

2. Add remaining ingredients and blend.

3. Serve in a jug

