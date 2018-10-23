Recipe: Baobab superfood cider

Baobab powder can help restore skin complexion, heal damage, improve elasticity and fight ageing.
It is naturally rich in vitamin A, C, D, E and F, plus fatty acids, minerals and B complex.
Enjoy this refreshing and healthy alcoholic-free superfood cider.
Ingredients
750ml sparkling water
2 lemons
2 apples
1 heaped tbsp baobab powder
2 tbsp honey
Method
1. Juice the lemons, apples and ginger and add to a jug.
2. Add remaining ingredients and blend.
3. Serve in a jug
