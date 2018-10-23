 
food and drink 23.10.2018

Lock, stock and wine barrel: Best rosé wines for spring

Adriaan Roets
Picture: iStock

If you want a fantastic rosé blend, look no further than Steenberg Ruby Rosé 2018.

Spring sipping gets no better when you have the company of a good rosé, with or without the sparkle.

Speak to sommeliers and winemakers and many sing the praises of a rosé – and why not? It’s a light wine, pairs easily with food and snacks, and is equally easy to have on its own.

Below are rosés you should have in the fridge. Serve chilled.

Da Luca Rosé

Celebrating great Sicilian winemaking, this exquisite sparkling rosé is a blend of merlot and raboso from small growers in the Veneto region in Northern Italy. It’s a vibrant and fruity sparkling wine with notes of raspberries and strawberries. It’s a great sundowner that is bubbly and refreshing.

Angels Tears Rosé

Want a heavenly experience that’s not too hard on your pocket? Then a bottle of blushing Angels Tears Rosé 2018 is exactly what you’re looking for. Made primarily of pinotage and shiraz grapes, this rosé is an inviting mix of berries and sneaky notes of cherry. It’s lively, crisp and dry.

Pierre Jourdan Belle Rosé

The Pierre Jourdan Belle Rosé, made with mostly pinot noir grapes, remains a favourite if you love a good MCC at a terrific price. With it’s lovely strawberry flavour and flirty sparkle, this wine can turn a simple summer salad into a festive event.

Steenberg Ruby Rosé 

If you want a fantastic rosé blend, look no further. Featuring 69% syrah and 31% cinsault, this wine shakes up strawberry sensibilities with hints of spice, toffee-apple and melon on the nose. This is a great option if you like a wine that stays.

