Recipe: Cookie Monster milkshake

Ingredients

Caramel ripple

60ml (4 tbsp) soft brown sugar

40g salted butter

60ml (4 tbsp) fresh cream

Ice cream sandwiches

4 chocolate chip cookies

2 scoops ice cream of your choice

Milkshake

250ml (1 cup) milk

120g Oreo cookies, separated

4 scoops vanilla ice cream

To serve

125ml (½ cup) fresh cream, whipped

20g chocolate, melted

Mini Oreos, to decorate

Method

1. For the caramel ripple, melt the sugar on the stove, swirling the pan until the sugar turns brown, about 3 – 4 minutes. Swirl in the butter and the cream until combined and allow to cool completely.

2. For the ice cream sandwiches, place a scoop of ice cream in between 2 chocolate chip cookies and press them together gently. Smooth the edges with a knife and place in the freezer until firm.

3. Prepare the milkshake glasses by dipping the rims into the melted chocolate. Stick the mini Oreos on and place in the fridge to set.

4. For the milkshake, combine half of the milk and the Oreos in a blender and blitz until the mixture forms a thick, dark paste. Scoop the paste into the glasses and swirl with a spoon.

5. In the same blender, blitz the vanilla ice cream and the remaining half of the milk until smooth and pour into the glasses. Pipe or scoop the whipped cream atop.

6. Serve the milkshakes topped with crushed Oreos, caramel ripple and finished off with ice cream sandwiches.

