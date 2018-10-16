 
food and drink 16.10.2018

10 cute smash cake ideas for your baby’s first birthday

Thobeka Phanyeko
Picture: iStock

Picture: iStock

Are you planning to get a smash cake for your baby’s birthday party? We have some sweet ideas to get your little one smashing away.

A smash cake is a small, frosted cake generally given to the birthday boy or girl to dig into, explains patisserie chef and owner of Layers, Shalima Qalinge

The main idea behind the smash cake is to celebrate your little one’s first birthday by offering her cake for the first time and capturing the priceless, messy moment. It has also become a trend for the birthday boy or girl to dress up in an adorable outfit and take pictures with the cake to use on the invitation.

Here are some of the cutest smash cake ideas out there:

1. Rainbow themed birthday cake

The birthday girl will enjoy getting stuck into this colourful cake with plenty of layers.

Smash cake with rainbow ruffles and gumpaste panda

Picture: Pinterest

2. Funfetti unicorn cake

It’s cuteness overload with this pretty unicorn, draped in pastel buttercream and topped with a golden horn. The only dilemma your tot will be faced with is whether to smash it or cuddle it.

Funfetti Unicorn Cake Recipe

Picture: Pinterest

3. Watermelon cake

Surprise your little one with her first giant piece of watermelon. She won’t have to feel guilty about not sharing – there’s only one slice after all!

Image result

Picture: Pinterest

4. Minion themed birthday cake

Get creative with this popular theme using your little one’s favourite colour.  Let her dig in and dabble in some yummy messy play.

Purple Minion Smash Cake

Picture: Pinterest

5. Nautical themed cake

Your little fellow will be feeling like the star of the show and the captain of his ship with this sailor-inspired smash cake.

Alexander's Cake smash cake, made with smallest round cake pan.

Picture: Pinterest

6. Baseball and pitch cake

Bring a piece of the baseball action to the party, and the birthday boy will only be too happy to throw it around before realising that it’s actually a cake – home run!

Image result for pinterest

Picture: Pinterest

7. Frozen themed cake

If your little princess is a fan of the much-loved Disney sisters, then she’ll be jumping for joy when you present her with this smash cake fit for royalty.

Picture: Pinterest

8. Mini doughnut smasher

This is a delightful twist to the doughnut your little one knows and loves.

Mini Donut Smash Cake

Picture: Pinterest

9. A giant cupcake

This is a cute idea for a first birthday party. Your little one will be fascinated by the idea of sticking her little hands into a super-sized cupcake.

Image result for uno smash cake

Picture: Pinterest

10. Mickey Mouse themed giant cupcake

A real treat for your little one as he smashes into his favourite mouse. The sky is the limit with a Mickey Mouse-inspired party theme!

Image result

Picture: Pinterest

Brought to you by Living and Loving

