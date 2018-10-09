Recipe: Deconstructed apple and blueberry pie with cashew cream

Ingredients

3 tbsp Fry’s vanilla and Chia Kasha

1 cup apples, diced

1 cup frozen blueberries

2 tbsp desiccated coconut

2 tbsp coconut flakes

1 tsp coconut oil

2 tsp maple syrup

Pinch of vanilla

Pinch of cinnamon

Cashew cream

1 cup raw unsalted cashews, soaked in water for 2 hours

1/2 cup water

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Method

1. To prepare the cashew cream, drain the water from the soaked cashews. In a blender, add the soaked cashews, water, maple syrup, vanilla and salt. Blend on high until smooth and creamy. Adjust to suit your taste buds and desired consistency.

2. Transfer to a sealed container in the fridge, and chill for a few hours to thicken.

3. Move onto the Kasha mixture. Mix the Kasha, maple syrup, desiccated coconut, coconut flakes, coconut oil, vanilla and cinnamon in a bowl. The texture should be fine and slightly crumbly.

4. In a small ramekin, place the diced apple and frozen blueberries in the oven. Pour the Kasha mixture over the fruit.

5. Bake at 185°C for 10 minutes. Serve the deconstructed apple and blueberry pie with fresh mint for garnish and cashew cream.

