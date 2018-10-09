 
food and drink 9.10.2018

Recipe: Deconstructed apple and blueberry pie with cashew cream

Citizen reporter
Deconstructed apple and blueberry pie. Picture: Supplied

This rustic pie baked with Vanilla and Chia Kasha, and warm fruit goes perfectly with rich cashew cream.

Ingredients

3 tbsp Fry’s vanilla and Chia Kasha
1 cup apples, diced
1 cup frozen blueberries
2 tbsp desiccated coconut
2 tbsp coconut flakes
1 tsp coconut oil
2 tsp maple syrup
Pinch of vanilla
Pinch of cinnamon

Cashew cream
1 cup raw unsalted cashews, soaked in water for 2 hours
1/2 cup water
2 tbsp maple syrup
1 tsp vanilla extract
Pinch of salt

Method

1. To prepare the cashew cream, drain the water from the soaked cashews. In a blender, add the soaked cashews, water, maple syrup, vanilla and salt. Blend on high until smooth and creamy. Adjust to suit your taste buds and desired consistency.

2. Transfer to a sealed container in the fridge, and chill for a few hours to thicken.

3. Move onto the Kasha mixture. Mix the Kasha, maple syrup, desiccated coconut, coconut flakes, coconut oil, vanilla and cinnamon in a bowl. The texture should be fine and slightly crumbly.

4. In a small ramekin, place the diced apple and frozen blueberries in the oven. Pour the Kasha mixture over the fruit.

5. Bake at 185°C for 10 minutes. Serve the deconstructed apple and blueberry pie with fresh mint for garnish and cashew cream.

