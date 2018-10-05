Celebrate World Egg Day on October 12

Compared with the egg, no other single food of animal origin is eaten by so many people all over the world, and none can be served in such a variety of ways.

South African egg producers pride themselves on producing top quality eggs. Consumers buying South African eggs can be assured of the freshness, safety, top quality and high nutritional value that local eggs have to offer.

In the current difficult economic climate, eggs can play a key role as an affordable source of excellent nutrition for all income groups. The high protein content can help with malnutrition as well as weight loss.

The nutrient density of eggs makes them a valuable contributor to a nutritious diet. They benefit people of all ages, from pregnant or lactating mothers to infants and growing children, and even the elderly.

Eggs are not only a source of high biological protein; they offer many other vital nutrients such as carotenoids, vitamin D, B12, selenium and choline.

Choline is important for foetal brain development and memory function, while lutein and zeaxanthin play a role in eye health by helping to lower the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration.

The myth surrounding the cholesterol in eggs and heart health has finally been dispelled by scientific research, therefore on World Egg Day we also celebrate the fact that eggs have moved from health risk to health recommendation and are restored to their rightful place on our daily menus.

Locally produced eggs remain a first choice for proudly South African consumers. Nobody can afford not to have their egg a day.

