Recipe: Baked pizza dip

Ingredients

1 jar Peppadew Hot Piquanté Peppers Whole, drained

200g cream cheese, softened

1 cup mozzarella, grated

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 jar Peppadew tomato and basil pasta sauce

80g black olive slices

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200ºC.

2. In an oven proof dish, spread the cream cheese followed by half the mozzarella cheese, half the Parmesan cheese, half the Peppadew Hot Piquanté Peppers Whole and all the Peppadew pasta sauce.

3. Repeat the layer of cheese and Peppadew whole.

4. Top with black olive slices.

5. Bake for 20 minutes until cheese has melted and is golden. Serve hot.

Try this: Add crispy bacon bits over the top of the pizza dip.

