food and drink 18.9.2018 12:12 pm

Recipe: Coffee-infused cupcakes


Coffee-infused cupcakes. Picture: Shutterstock

By simply using the Snowflake Queen cake flour premix, you can prepare a batch of 20 in 15 minutes.

Ingredients

250g Snowflake Queen cake flour mix
200ml fresh cream
150ml milk chocolate
150ml sugar
¼ cup instant coffee
2 extra large eggs
¼ tsp salt
1 tsp baking powder
1 cup milk
1 cup butter

Method

1. Beat sugar, butter and eggs together with a mixer/whisk until perfectly combined and creamy. Do not overmix.

2. Sift 250g Snowflake Queen cake flour mix into the mixture. Add the baking powder and coffee.

3. Stir together and add the milk. Add salt and stir into the mixture

4. Place cupcake wrappers into tray and pour the mix in.

5. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 °C for 12-15 minutes. Leave to cool in pan for a few minutes

6. Melt the milk chocolate, cream and coffee together. Remove from heat and pour over cupcakes.

