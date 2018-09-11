Recipe: Quinoa and pesto salad

Ingredients

1 cup (250 ml) quinoa

1/2 cup (625 ml) ready to use vegetable broth

1/2 cup store-bought basil pesto

1/2 cup chopped parsley

1/4 cup (60 ml) fresh basil

1/4 cup (60 ml) toasted flaked almonds

2 cups (500 ml) Peppadew Whole Piquante Peppers (stuffed with cream cheese if you prefer)

1/2 cup (125 ml) finely diced red onion

2 lemon, halved

Greek yoghurt and olive oil to dress

Method

1. Place quinoa and 2 ¼ cups of vegetable broth in a saucepan with a tight-fitting lid and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, cover and cook until all the liquid is absorbed (about 15 minutes). Set aside and let cool.

2. In a large bowl, combine red onion, quinoa, pesto, parsley, and basil until well combined.

3. Grill or char lemons on the grill or in a pan.

4. Serve salad on a platter, add Peppadew Whole Piquante Peppers with cream cheese.

5. Serve salad with lemons; squeeze lemons and drizzle olive oil and yoghurt over just before serving.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.