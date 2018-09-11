Lock, stock and wine barrel: Alcoholic popsicles

Back in 2016 Pierre Jourdan Tranquille and Brut was the base for the first boozy frozen popsicles in South Africa. The pops ensured summers would never be the same again, because finally we could get a buzz while cooling down.

Now the pot is sweetened with some new frozen popsicles joining the range (including non-alcoholic pops).

“When we launched in September 2016 we began with just two wine-based Popsicles – the Tranquille and Brut PJ Pops – selling them in 26 stores in two provinces.

“Today we’ve expanded that to 10 popsicle flavours, available in over 50 retail outlets in three provinces, as well as through our online store,” says Natasha Fagri, co-creator of the pops.

Under Fagri’s guidance the range expanded last year to include a passion fruit-and-peach margarita popsicle, made with natural peach and passion fruit flavour extracts as well as Esperanza Agave Spirit, from acclaimed Cape Town distillery Hope on Hopkins.

This was followed by the Blood Orange Screwdriver Popsicle, made with natural blood orange flavour extract. This citrus explosion packs quite the wallop, thanks to the inclusion of hand-crafted vodka from Hope on Hopkins.

The alcohol pops are great because the inclusion of alcohol means they never freeze solid, instead have an appetising softness that makes them nicer than the regular hard-frozen ice creams available.

Surprisingly that same softness translates into the three new virgin pops now available – including the peach, strawberry and banana pop, a great tropical addition to the range.

