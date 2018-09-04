Recipe: Grilled aubergine and lentil pasta

Ingredients
500g shell pasta, cooked
200g (1 large) aubergine, sliced and grilled
80g pine kernels
2 tbsp basil pesto
200g (2 sticks) celery, sliced
220g brown lentils, cooked or 1 tin drained
400g (1 jar) Peppadew Piquanté Pepper and Garlic Pasta Sauce
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 tbsp olive oil
Parmesan, grated, to serve
Method
1. In a sauce pan heat the oil and brown the pine kernels.
2. Add the celery and saute for 2 – 3 minutes.
3. Add the Peppadew Piquanté Pepper and Garlic Pasta Sauce, grilled aubergine, lentils and seasoning, and stir through.
4. Add the pasta shells and stir well.
5. Serve hot with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.
