Recipe: Grilled aubergine and lentil pasta

Ingredients

500g shell pasta, cooked

200g (1 large) aubergine, sliced and grilled

80g pine kernels

2 tbsp basil pesto

200g (2 sticks) celery, sliced

220g brown lentils, cooked or 1 tin drained

400g (1 jar) Peppadew Piquanté Pepper and Garlic Pasta Sauce

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 tbsp olive oil

Parmesan, grated, to serve

Method

1. In a sauce pan heat the oil and brown the pine kernels.

2. Add the celery and saute for 2 – 3 minutes.

3. Add the Peppadew Piquanté Pepper and Garlic Pasta Sauce, grilled aubergine, lentils and seasoning, and stir through.

4. Add the pasta shells and stir well.

5. Serve hot with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

