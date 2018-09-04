 
Recipe: Chia breakfast pudding

Chia seed pudding Picture: Getty Images

The mild, nutty flavour of chia seeds makes them easy to add to foods and beverages.

Chia pudding is one of the best breakfasts to start your day with. It only takes a few minutes to prepare the night before. Just pop it into a jar or airtight container and it will be your grab-and-go breakfast on the run.

Ingredients

¼ cup chia seeds (about R33 per 100g)
1 cup milk (any kind, including almond and soy)
1 teaspoon maple syrup
½ teaspoon vanilla
Coconut, strawberries or other berries for topping

Method

1. Place the chia seeds in an airtight container.

2. Add milk, maple syrup and vanilla and stir to combine.

3. Cover and place in the fridge to set overnight.

4. Remove from fridge and add toppings of your choice.

5. Serve and enjoy.

