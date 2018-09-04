Lock, stock and wine barrel: Silver Creek Margarita Moonshine

There are a few cocktails that have stood the test of time and a margarita is on top of that list.

But the drink is even simpler this spring, thanks to Silver Creek Craft Distillery’s Margarita Moonshine.

The drink is a no-mix affair with all the lemony puckering you expect from a zesty green margarita.

“In making the Margarita Moonshine, we wanted to create something laid-back and fun-loving. The classic margarita, said to have first originated in a 1930s bar in Tijuana, was the inspiration,” says Silver Creek Craft Distillery founder and chief distiller Mark Taverner.

Taverner suggests serving it over crushed ice in a salt-rimmed glass, but really the Margarita Moonshine is a diverse addition to your drinks cabinet.

It’s not clawingly sweet, so will work with a splash of soda or even just on its own (just pop it in the freezer before serving).

This year, cocktail season doesn’t have to be filled with hangover-inducing, sugary cocktails. If you’re a fan of a good old fashioned gin and tonic, sugar-free Fitch & Leedes Pink Tonic is a fantastic alternative to its sugar-laden counterparts.

Add to that a subtle note of rose petals and you have a floral drink perfect for the garden. The tonic is available in 200ml glass bottles or cans at good stores.