Recipe: Chicken burger with atchar and mint raita

Chicken burger with atchar and mint raita. Picture: Supplied

Treat your taste buds to a decadent burger paired with sweet pineapple and cool mint raita.

Ingredients

400g jar Peppadew Hot or Mild Mango Atchar with Piquanté Peppers
8 chicken breasts (breasts retail for R70 per kilogram at PnP)
Salt and pepper
Olive oil
1 pineapple, peeled and sliced
4 rolls
Butter
2 tomatoes, sliced
4 lettuce leaves

Mint raita
300ml Greek Yogurt
2 tsp mint sauce

Method

1. Mix the mint sauce and yogurt together in a small bowl.

2. Place each chicken breast between two sheets of cling-wrap and flatten them out using a rolling pin so they are all of an even thickness.

3. Brush them with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

4. Braai or fry the breasts in a non-stick pan over medium heat, turning every two minutes, until they are cooked through and nicely browned.

5. Brush four slices of pineapple with olive oil then braai or fry them on medium heat until caramelised on both sides.

6. Slice each of the rolls in half and butter both halves. Smear a spoonful of atchar onto the bottom half of each.

7. Top with the first chicken breast, followed by lettuce, mint raita, a slice of pineapple, a second chicken breast and slices of tomato.

