Recipe: Salt and pepper squid with jalapeno and honey dipping sauce

Fried squid

360g squid (alternatively use uncrumbed frozen calamari, retailing for around R45 for 400g at PnP)

Flour seasoned with salt and pepper

20g rocket

Dipping sauce

4 egg yolks

2 tbsp pure honey

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

500ml canola oil

50ml lemon juice

6 finely chopped chillies

1 handful roughly chopped coriander

Salt and pepper

Method

1. Dredge the squid in the seasoned flour and drop into the deep fryer until crisp and golden brown.

2. Arrange the rocket on the side of the plate. Place the fried squid in a pile next to it. Serve with a jalapeno and coriander dipping sauce, and a lemon wedge.

3. For the sauce put the egg yolks and mustard in the mixer.

4. Slowly add the oil and honey, and as it begins to thicken, add a little of the lemon juice.

5. If the mixture is still a little thick then thin it out with a dash of water.

6. Add all of the chopped ingredients and season to taste.

