Recipe: Loaded fries with cheese sauce and crispy bacon

Ingredients

Cheese sauce

60g butter

45ml (3 tbsp) cake flour, sifted

500ml (2 cups) milk

95g mature Cheddar, grated + extra, to top

2,5ml (½ tsp) Dijon mustard

Small handful fresh thyme leaves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Crispy bacon

250g streaky bacon, diced

Fries

Canola oil, to deep-fry

500g – 1kg thick-cut French fries, frozen

Fine salt, to taste

Method

1. For the cheese sauce, place the butter in a medium pot and melt over medium heat. Add the flour and stir with a wooden spoon to make a smooth paste. Cook, about 2 minutes, before adding the milk, stirring constantly as the sauce thickens.

2. Once the sauce has thickened enough to coat the back of the spoon and the taste of flour has cooked out, remove from heat. Add the remaining ingredients, stir well to melt the cheese and season to taste. Set aside until needed.

3. For the bacon, heat a pan over medium-high heat and fry the bacon pieces until crispy, about 10 minutes. Drain on paper towel and set aside until needed.

4. For the fries, in a deep fat fryer or large, deep pot, heat the oil to 180˚C. Use a sugar thermometer to check the temperature of the oil if using a pot. Deep-fry the fries from frozen, until golden brown, about 5 – 10 minutes. Drain on paper towel and season to taste.

5. Serve the fries topped with the warm cheese sauce and a sprinkling of crispy bacon.

