Recipe: Spiced prawn parcels

Ingredients

1kg queen prawns, cleaned with tail intact

Spice paste

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

10ml fresh ginger, grated

4 spring onions, finely chopped

100ml fresh coriander, chopped

200ml lite coconut milk

1 red chilli, seeded and chopped

10ml ground cumin

5ml garam masala

3ml turmeric

Zest and juice of 1 lime

5ml palm sugar or brown sugar

Salt, to taste

Method

1. Prepare the coals for the braai.

2. Put all the ingredients for the spice paste in a food processor and blend to a coarse paste.

3. In a mixing bowl, coat the raw prawns with the paste.

4. Lay out a double layer of foil, place the prawn mixture in the middle and crimp-seal the parcel.

5. Place the parcel on top of the braai and cook until the prawns turn pink, about 15 – 20 minutes.

Note: To support seafood sustainability, choose farmed varieties of prawns over local, wild varieties and Mozambican prawns.

Brought to you by Food and Home

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.