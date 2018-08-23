 
menu
food and drink 23.8.2018 04:43 pm

Recipe: Spiced prawn parcels

Food and Home
Spiced prawn parcels.

Spiced prawn parcels.

These succulent prawns are a great addition to your braai menu.

Ingredients

1kg queen prawns, cleaned with tail intact

Spice paste
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
10ml fresh ginger, grated
4 spring onions, finely chopped
100ml fresh coriander, chopped
200ml lite coconut milk
1 red chilli, seeded and chopped
10ml ground cumin
5ml garam masala
3ml turmeric
Zest and juice of 1 lime
5ml palm sugar or brown sugar
Salt, to taste

Method

1. Prepare the coals for the braai.

2. Put all the ingredients for the spice paste in a food processor and blend to a coarse paste.

3. In a mixing bowl, coat the raw prawns with the paste.

4. Lay out a double layer of foil, place the prawn mixture in the middle and crimp-seal the parcel.

5. Place the parcel on top of the braai and cook until the prawns turn pink, about 15 – 20 minutes.

Note: To support seafood sustainability, choose farmed varieties of prawns over local, wild varieties and Mozambican prawns.

Brought to you by Food and Home

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Recipe: Chicken liver pâté with ciabatta toast 22.8.2018
Recipe: Chocolate pea protein shake 21.8.2018
Recipe: Butternut spaghetti with mushrooms 21.8.2018

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.