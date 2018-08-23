Recipe: Spiced prawn parcels

Ingredients
1kg queen prawns, cleaned with tail intact
Spice paste
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
10ml fresh ginger, grated
4 spring onions, finely chopped
100ml fresh coriander, chopped
200ml lite coconut milk
1 red chilli, seeded and chopped
10ml ground cumin
5ml garam masala
3ml turmeric
Zest and juice of 1 lime
5ml palm sugar or brown sugar
Salt, to taste
Method
1. Prepare the coals for the braai.
2. Put all the ingredients for the spice paste in a food processor and blend to a coarse paste.
3. In a mixing bowl, coat the raw prawns with the paste.
4. Lay out a double layer of foil, place the prawn mixture in the middle and crimp-seal the parcel.
5. Place the parcel on top of the braai and cook until the prawns turn pink, about 15 – 20 minutes.
Note: To support seafood sustainability, choose farmed varieties of prawns over local, wild varieties and Mozambican prawns.
Brought to you by Food and Home
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.