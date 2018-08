Ingredients

¾ cup water

1 frozen banana

1 tablespoon maple syrup

2 tablespoon raw cacao powder

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons pea protein powder

1 cup ice

Method

1. Combine all ingredients in an electric blender or smoothie maker and blend until the smoothie is nice and thick.

2. Serve immediately.

