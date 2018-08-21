Recipe: Butternut spaghetti with mushrooms

If you want to make it completely vegan, swap cream for Orley Whip and leave out the cheese (or just get some vegan cheese).

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut oil

120g (1 small) onion, diced

400g button mushrooms, sliced

4 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

2 tbsp garlic, freshly chopped

600g butternut spaghetti

800g (2 jars) Peppadew Green Pepper and Garlic Pasta Sauce

250ml fresh cream

5 tbsp Parmesan cheese, grated

Method

1. In a sauce pan heat the coconut oil and sauté the onions.

2. Add the mushrooms, garlic and parsley and fry on a high heat until mushrooms are browned.

3. Add the butternut spaghetti and Peppadew Green Pepper and Garlic Pasta Sauce.

4. Allow to cook for 2 minutes, then add the cream and Parmesan. Serve immediately.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.