food and drink 21.8.2018 03:25 pm

Recipe: Butternut spaghetti with mushrooms

Butternut spaghetti with mushrooms. Picture: Supplied

Want a filling but low-carb meal? This recipe from Peppadew will hit the spot.

If you want to make it completely vegan, swap cream for Orley Whip and leave out the cheese (or just get some vegan cheese).

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut oil
120g (1 small) onion, diced
400g button mushrooms, sliced
4 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
2 tbsp garlic, freshly chopped
600g butternut spaghetti
800g (2 jars) Peppadew Green Pepper and Garlic Pasta Sauce
250ml fresh cream
5 tbsp Parmesan cheese, grated

Method

1. In a sauce pan heat the coconut oil and sauté the onions.

2. Add the mushrooms, garlic and parsley and fry on a high heat until mushrooms are browned.

3. Add the butternut spaghetti and Peppadew Green Pepper and Garlic Pasta Sauce.

4. Allow to cook for 2 minutes, then add the cream and Parmesan. Serve immediately.

