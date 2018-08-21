Recipe: Butternut spaghetti with mushrooms

If you want to make it completely vegan, swap cream for Orley Whip and leave out the cheese (or just get some vegan cheese).
Ingredients
2 tbsp coconut oil
120g (1 small) onion, diced
400g button mushrooms, sliced
4 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
2 tbsp garlic, freshly chopped
600g butternut spaghetti
800g (2 jars) Peppadew Green Pepper and Garlic Pasta Sauce
250ml fresh cream
5 tbsp Parmesan cheese, grated
Method
1. In a sauce pan heat the coconut oil and sauté the onions.
2. Add the mushrooms, garlic and parsley and fry on a high heat until mushrooms are browned.
3. Add the butternut spaghetti and Peppadew Green Pepper and Garlic Pasta Sauce.
4. Allow to cook for 2 minutes, then add the cream and Parmesan. Serve immediately.
