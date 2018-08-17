Recipe: Aretha Franklin’s peach cobbler

Along with being the Queen of Soul music, legendary singer Aretha Franklin was also the queen of soul food.

After music, food came in a close second among the late singer’s passions.

Franklin died Thursday at the age of 76.

Just a few years ago, the enterprising singer had spoken about plans to launch a food line of comfort foods like pies, chilli, gumbo and baked chicken. The food line never did get off the ground.

But Franklin did leave a few other food legacies, including her recipe for peach cobbler and glazed ham — ribsticking comfort foods.

The Food Network has immortalised the recipe, which calls for canned peaches, nutmeg and cinnamon.

Ingredients

240g tins sliced peaches, drained

225g unsalted butter, divided, 110g cut into small pieces

200g sugar, plus 50g

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp grated nutmeg

50g plain bread crumbs

2 store-bought refrigerated pie doughs

35g plain flour

Canola oil spray

Vanilla ice cream, for serving

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 18°C.

2. In a large saucepan, add peaches, 115g of butter, 200g of sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg and bring to a simmer. Add bread crumbs and stir.

3. Using a sprinkle of flour, roll out both pie crusts; one will be used for the top of the cobbler and one for the bottom.

4. Spray a 25cm square pan with canola oil and place one layer of dough into the baking dish. Place a few chips of butter, as well as a dusting of the remaining sugar, on the bottom crust. Pour the peach mixture into the baking dish.

5. Cut the top layer of dough into strips and arrange them on the top of the peaches in a lattice pattern. Top with 3 or 4 chips of butter and bake for 25 to 30 mins or until the crust is brown and the peaches are bubbling.

6. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

