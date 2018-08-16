 
menu
food and drink 16.8.2018 04:47 pm

Recipe: Godfather Sour cocktail

Citizen Reporter
Godfather Sour cocktail. Picture: Supplied

Godfather Sour cocktail. Picture: Supplied

This tasty libation is guaranteed to end off your winter season with a bang.

With its commitment to the unconventional, Monkey Shoulder Scotch whisky invites you to stir up a Godfather Sour as winter draws to an end.

The smooth, rich flavour of Monkey Shoulder tastes just as good on the rocks as it does mixed into this refreshing cocktail that’s earned its place in the shakers of the world’s finest bars.

When looking at quenching your thirst the traditional might go for water, but we prefer an interesting twist on an old classic – the whisky sour. We call it the Godfather Sour, and once you taste it you’ll understand why.

Ingredients

45ml Monkey Shoulder
25ml Amaretto liqueur
30ml fresh lemon juice
15ml simple syrup
15ml egg white (optional)

Method

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker, shake well and strain into a glass.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Recipe: Peppadew Bloody Mary 14.8.2018
Recipe: Steenberg Ruby Rosé frosé 14.8.2018
Recipe: Belvedere tropical cocktails 23.7.2018

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.