Ingredients

3 jars Peppadew Tomato and Basil Pasta Sauce

6 tots vodka

3 tots lemon juice

12 splashes of Peppadew Hot Splash-on Sauce

6 celery sticks

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

1. In a bowl, add all the ingredients together, except the celery and seasoning.

2. Use a hand-held or regular blender to blend until smooth.

3. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Pour into serving glasses with a stick of celery in each glass.