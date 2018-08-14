 
menu
food and drink 14.8.2018 03:23 pm

Recipe: Steenberg Ruby Rosé frosé

Citizen Reporter
Steenberg Ruby Rosé frosé. Picture: Supplied

Steenberg Ruby Rosé frosé. Picture: Supplied

Chef Kerry Kilpin of Steenberg’s popular Bistro Sixteen82 has added her signature twist for the ultimate frosé recipe, ready to serve at the start of spring.

Ingredients

500ml Steenberg Ruby Rosé
50g strawberries
50g raspberries
100ml sugar
100ml water
3 peppercorns
½ vanilla pod
1 star anise
1 stick of cinnamon
1 cup ice

Method

1. Blend the berries and set aside.

2. Combine the sugar, water and spices in a pot and allow to infuse and heat on a very low heat for 10 minutes. Do not boil the sugar syrup but the sugar must dissolve. Allow to cool.

3. Combine the wine, sugar syrup and berries and mix well. Place in a container and freeze overnight.

4. To serve, blend the semi-frozen wine with 1 cup of ice in a blender. Sip and enjoy.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Recipe: Peppadew Bloody Mary 14.8.2018
Recipe: Belvedere tropical cocktails 23.7.2018
Recipe: Nordic punch 18.7.2018

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.