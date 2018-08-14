Recipe: Steenberg Ruby Rosé frosé

Ingredients

500ml Steenberg Ruby Rosé

50g strawberries

50g raspberries

100ml sugar

100ml water

3 peppercorns

½ vanilla pod

1 star anise

1 stick of cinnamon

1 cup ice

Method

1. Blend the berries and set aside.

2. Combine the sugar, water and spices in a pot and allow to infuse and heat on a very low heat for 10 minutes. Do not boil the sugar syrup but the sugar must dissolve. Allow to cool.

3. Combine the wine, sugar syrup and berries and mix well. Place in a container and freeze overnight.

4. To serve, blend the semi-frozen wine with 1 cup of ice in a blender. Sip and enjoy.

