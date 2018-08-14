Lock, stock and wine barrel: Plaisir de Merle

Between winemaker Neil Bester’s keen hands and the group of viticulturists behind each release of Simonsberg-based Plaisir de Merle, the estate has delivered prestige wines for a number of years – and again their latest releases show how the 400 hectares of the estate planted with noble varietals serves to create impressive wines, staring with a classic Cabernet Sauvignon 2014.

The blend – Cabernet Sauvignon (86%), Malbec (3%) and Petit Verdot (11%) – cumulates in a full-bodied and fruit-driven wine with blackberry and cedar notes – but also some chocolate, as well as sweeter vanilla pod notes.

It’s set apart by a touch of sweet berries on the palate.

Bester and his team have access to unique terrain, which explains why wines from Plaisir de Merle always have an edge that sets them apart from similar wines from the area.

Just look at the 2017 Chardonnay, where the grapes were divided into five different parts after harvesting and each crushed, clarified and fermented separately in 300-litre French oak barrels.

Barrels were rolled or stirred regularly to ensure a well integrated flavour that really gives you a wine that’s easy to savour because of its soft acidity.

The result is a crisp wine with a sweet, creamy finish. With spring on the way, make note of this chardonnay that pairs well with fish, chicken and light meals like salad.

