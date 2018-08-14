‘Saint’ restaurant in Sandton lives up to heavenly name

Carefully curated and decadently plated, new Sandton hotspot Saints promises to not only surpass earthly limitations, but truly live up to its heavenly name.

Saints is owned by acclaimed chef and restaurateur David Higgs, who also launched the restaurant, Marble, in Rosebank.

Introducing Saints, Higgs said it was a tantalising experience with each plate serving.

Living up to their exclusive niche lifestyle quota, American Express, together with champagne brand Moët & Chandon, joined forces for a night of fine dining.

And only a handful of guests were invited to the private preopening last week.

The menu for the night was set at a three-course, each with a selection of four options – I opted for the salad. I was pleased to have a burst of flavour, colour and freshness from a vegetarian option.

For the mains, I settled for fresh sea bass which not only was as delightful on the palate as it was on the plate, but was also prepared to perfection.

Higgs has more than 10 years’ culinary experience, which he obtained from his years as head chef at numerous hotels and restaurants, including The Saxon and Radisson Blu, both in Sandton, as well as the Ikarus Restaurant in Salzburg, Austria.

Having borrowed the interior design model from its Rosebank sister restaurant, Saints is a well-balanced venue where friends, couples, and families can meet, break bread or simply share a moment while taking in the beauty of the Sandton area.

Known as the Marc – the acronym for Maude and Rivonia Corner – the spacious Saints restaurant overlooks the main entrance and spreads over the corner.

What sets this establishment apart from its competitors, is firstly its well-versed employees who are educated in wine selections as well as dish pronunciation, and the articulation of the different menu options, as well as the use of natural earthy colours.

In the centre of the ceiling, are four 3D projectors which give off the Tuscan mood and can be manipulated to give off any effect according to the occasion.

