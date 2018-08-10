Recipe: Roast rib of beef with baked citrus butternut and melted Gorgonzola

Ingredients
2,5kg prime rib roast
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
60ml (¼ cup) olive oil
4 garlic cloves, crushed
60ml (¼ cup) fresh thyme
Butternut
200g butternut, cut into wedges
1 fresh orange, sliced into rounds
45ml (3 tbsp) olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
80ml (1/3 cup) honey
60g butter
5ml (1 tsp) cumin seeds
1 x 200g wedge Gorgonzola (optional)
Sprig of bay leaves
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 190°C. Place the beef in a roasting pan, season with salt and pepper and rub all over with the olive oil, garlic and thyme.
2. Roast for 30 minutes. Turn the meat and roast until golden, for a further 40 minutes.
3. Place the butternut and orange slices in a separate baking dish and mix in the olive oil, salt, pepper, honey, butter and cumin seeds. Roast, turning occasionally, for about 30 minutes.
4. Once the butternut is cooked, add it to the beef roasting pan and coat with the beef juices.
5. Serve the beef hot and sizzling straight from the oven. If your guests enjoy a rich meal, top the beef with a large wedge of Gorgonzola, which will melt all over it.
