Recipe: Roast rib of beef with baked citrus butternut and melted Gorgonzola

Ingredients

2,5kg prime rib roast

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

60ml (¼ cup) olive oil

4 garlic cloves, crushed

60ml (¼ cup) fresh thyme

Butternut

200g butternut, cut into wedges

1 fresh orange, sliced into rounds

45ml (3 tbsp) olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

80ml (1/3 cup) honey

60g butter

5ml (1 tsp) cumin seeds

1 x 200g wedge Gorgonzola (optional)

Sprig of bay leaves

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 190°C. Place the beef in a roasting pan, season with salt and pepper and rub all over with the olive oil, garlic and thyme.

2. Roast for 30 minutes. Turn the meat and roast until golden, for a further 40 minutes.

3. Place the butternut and orange slices in a separate baking dish and mix in the olive oil, salt, pepper, honey, butter and cumin seeds. Roast, turning occasionally, for about 30 minutes.

4. Once the butternut is cooked, add it to the beef roasting pan and coat with the beef juices.

5. Serve the beef hot and sizzling straight from the oven. If your guests enjoy a rich meal, top the beef with a large wedge of Gorgonzola, which will melt all over it.

