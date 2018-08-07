Recipe: Mielies with achar butter

Don’t be scared to try the butter on a slice of toast. You can also substitute butter with margarine.

Ingredients:

4-6 mielies, with their husks

150g (5.3 oz.) softened butter

½ cup (125ml) Peppadew Mild Vegetable Achar with Piquanté Peppers

A few sprigs of fresh thyme

A squeeze of fresh lime juice

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method: