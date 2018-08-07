Recipe: Mielies with achar butter

Don’t be scared to try the butter on a slice of toast. You can also substitute butter with margarine.
Ingredients:
- 4-6 mielies, with their husks
- 150g (5.3 oz.) softened butter
- ½ cup (125ml) Peppadew Mild Vegetable Achar with Piquanté Peppers
- A few sprigs of fresh thyme
- A squeeze of fresh lime juice
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
- 1. Pull the husks of the mielies downwards to the base. Twist the husks and place in a bowl of cold water.
- 2. Place the mielies over hot coals, on the braai.
- 3. Turn the mielies every 2-3 minutes once they have started to soften and have a slight char. Repeat this process until they are completely cooked.
- 4. Once cooked, remove the mielies from the braai and set aside.
- 5. In a small bowl, combine the softened butter with the Peppadew Mild Vegetable Achar with Piquante Peppers, followed by the fresh thyme leaves, lime juice and season well with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Mix well.
- 6. Place the mielies on a serving platter and add a dollop of achar butter to each mielie. Scatter with additional fresh thyme leaves just before serving.