food and drink 7.8.2018 09:43 am

Recipe: Bacon and cheese wraps

Citizen Reporter

This is an easy-to-make snack that’s just as easy on the pocket.

Find Peppadew Jalapeno halves in most stores in the preserved food aisle.

Ingredients:

  • 150g cheddar cheese, grated
  • 5 ml (1 tsp) fresh parsley, finely chopped
  • 3 ml (3/5 tsp) milled black pepper
  • 1 ml (1/5 tsp) paprika
  • 12 Peppadew Jalapeno halves
  • 12 rashers streaky bacon

Method:

  • 1. Preheat the oven to 190°C.
  • 2. Mix the cream cheese, cheddar cheese, parsley, black pepper and paprika together in a mixing bowl.
  • 3. Arrange the Peppadew Jalapeno halves on a flat surface and fill with the cheese mixture.
  • 4. Wrap a slice of bacon around the middle of each jalapeno half and secure with a toothpick.
  • 5. Place the Peppadew Jalapeno halves in a single layer on a baking tray lined with foil.
  • 6. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the bacon is cooked and crispy.

To serve: Micro greens BBQ sauce or chutney (optional)

 

 

