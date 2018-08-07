Recipe: Bacon and cheese wraps

Find Peppadew Jalapeno halves in most stores in the preserved food aisle.
Ingredients:
- 150g cheddar cheese, grated
- 5 ml (1 tsp) fresh parsley, finely chopped
- 3 ml (3/5 tsp) milled black pepper
- 1 ml (1/5 tsp) paprika
- 12 Peppadew Jalapeno halves
- 12 rashers streaky bacon
Method:
- 1. Preheat the oven to 190°C.
- 2. Mix the cream cheese, cheddar cheese, parsley, black pepper and paprika together in a mixing bowl.
- 3. Arrange the Peppadew Jalapeno halves on a flat surface and fill with the cheese mixture.
- 4. Wrap a slice of bacon around the middle of each jalapeno half and secure with a toothpick.
- 5. Place the Peppadew Jalapeno halves in a single layer on a baking tray lined with foil.
- 6. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the bacon is cooked and crispy.
To serve: Micro greens BBQ sauce or chutney (optional)