Recipe: Pulled lamb bruschetta with salsa and mint yoghurt

Ingredients

Lamb

125g plain low fat/Greek yoghurt

60g tomato paste

30ml (2 tbsp) barbecue spice

30ml (2 tbsp) fresh oregano, finely chopped

15ml (1 tbsp) garlic, finely chopped

5ml (1 tsp) sugar

2 (750g) lamb shanks

125ml (½ cup) red wine

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Tomato salsa

150g tomatoes, finely chopped

½ (60g) red onion, finely chopped

5ml (1 tsp) red wine vinegar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Mint yoghurt

180g plain low fat/Greek yoghurt

45ml (3 tbsp) fresh mint, chopped

7,5ml (1½ tsp) red wine vinegar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Bruschetta

80ml olive oil

10ml (2 tsp) garlic, finely chopped

12 (450g) slices ciabatta bread

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Spinach and feta topping

20ml (4 tsp) olive oil

200g spinach, finely chopped

2 (50g) spring onions, finely chopped

10ml (2 tsp) garlic, finely chopped

100g traditional feta, crumbled

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Mint leaves, to garnish (optional)

Method

1. For the lamb, whisk the 125g yoghurt, the tomato paste, barbecue spice, oregano, garlic and sugar together. Pour the marinade over the lamb shanks and refrigerate, 1 hour.

2. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Place the shanks and the yoghurt marinade in a roasting dish and pour in the red wine. Cover with foil and roast, 3 hours.

3. Once the meat has cooled down, remove it from the bone and shred into threads. Season to taste.

4. For the tomato salsa, stir all of the ingredients together and season to taste. Refrigerate until needed.

5. For the mint yoghurt, place all of the ingredients in a food processor and blitz to a smooth purée. Season to taste. Refrigerate until needed.

6. For the bruschetta, preheat the ovento 200°C. Whisk the 80ml olive oil and the garlic together. Brush the garlic oil on both sides of each ciabatta slice and arrange on a baking tray. Season to taste. Bake, 10 minutes. Turn each slice over and bake, another 5 minutes.

7. For the spinach and feta topping, heat the 20ml (4 tsp) olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add the spinach, spring onions and garlic and sauté, 2 minutes, until wilted and most of the liquid has evaporated. Crumble in the feta and remove from heat. Season to taste.

8. To assemble, spoon a dollop of the warm spinach topping onto each bruschetta. Add the warm pulled lamb on top and a drizzling of the mint yoghurt. Finish it off with a teaspoonful of the salsa and garnish with fresh mint, if desired.

Notes: The bruschetta toppings also work well as a filling for wraps, toasted pitas, omelettes and sandwiches. Follow your heart and change it up according to your theme.

