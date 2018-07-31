Recipe: Polenta and achar bread

This Italian take on cornbread is the perfect accompaniment for hearty winter food.
Ingredients:
- 160g self-raising flour
- 110g polenta
- 15g castor sugar
- 5g baking powder
- 5g salt
- 2 eggs
- 200g low fat plain yoghurt or buttermilk
- 80g sunflower oil
- 70g Peppadew Vegetable Achar in hot or mild, depending on preference
- 70g grated cheddar cheese
Method:
- 1. Preheat oven to 180ºC and grease a 10x20cm loaf tin.
- 2. In a bowl, combine the flour, polenta, sugar, baking powder, salt and grated cheese and stir with a fork until the ingredients are well combined.
- 3. In a separate bowl, combine the eggs, yoghurt or buttermilk, oil and the Peppadew Vegetable Atchar.
- 4. Stir the liquid ingredients into the dry ingredients and work till just combined.
- 5. Transfer the batter to the greased loaf tin. Bake at 180ºC for 45 min.
- 6. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before removing the loaf from the tin.