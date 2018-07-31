 
menu
food and drink 31.7.2018 09:36 am

Recipe: Polenta and achar bread

Citizen Reporter

This Italian take on cornbread is the perfect accompaniment for hearty winter food.

This Italian take on cornbread is the perfect accompaniment for hearty winter food.

Ingredients:

  • 160g self-raising flour
  • 110g polenta
  • 15g castor sugar
  • 5g baking powder
  • 5g salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 200g low fat plain yoghurt or buttermilk
  • 80g sunflower oil
  • 70g Peppadew Vegetable Achar in hot or mild, depending on preference
  • 70g grated cheddar cheese

Method:

  • 1. Preheat oven to 180ºC and grease a 10x20cm loaf tin.
  • 2. In a bowl, combine the flour, polenta, sugar, baking powder, salt and grated cheese and stir with a fork until the ingredients are well combined.
  • 3. In a separate bowl, combine the eggs, yoghurt or buttermilk, oil and the Peppadew Vegetable Atchar.
  • 4. Stir the liquid ingredients into the dry ingredients and work till just combined.
  • 5. Transfer the batter to the greased loaf tin. Bake at 180ºC for 45 min.
  • 6. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before removing the loaf from the tin.
Related Stories
Five of the best craft beer spots in Joburg 1.8.2018
Traditional afternoon tea with a twist 31.7.2018
Recipes: Super food breakfast 24.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.