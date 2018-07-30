Recipe: Sushi doughnuts

Ingredients

1 doughnut pan

330g sushi rice, cooked

Toppings of your choice (such as fresh trout or tuna, cucumber, avocado, caviar, sesame seeds, Japanese mayo, shredded nori [seaweed] sheets)

Ponzu/soya sauce, to serve

Pickled ginger, to serve

Method

1. To make the sushi doughnuts, press enough sushi rice into each of the doughnut pan’s 4 moulds to fill them. Pack the rice firmly, then turn the pan upside down and whack the moulded rice rings out onto your cutting board.

2. Now the real fun begins – think similarly to decorating a cupcake or cookie! Using your selected toppings – we chose tuna, cucumber, caviar and shredded nori – slice the tuna into 0,3cm thick slices and gently wrap over the top of the doughnut, keeping the ring shape intact.

3. Julienne the cucumber and arrange over one side of the doughnut (keep it different and interesting), sprinkle a little caviar on top and scatter with some finely sliced nori strands for height. Repeat this step for any of your toppings for best results.

4. Serve with ponzu/soya sauce and pickled ginger on the side.

Notes

“When learning how to make sushi doughnuts, choosing good quality rice is of the utmost importance. Don’t buy a vacuum-packed bag of rice because the rice will be cracked, which is not cool for sushi!

“Wash your rice before you cook it until the water in your pot is clear. When working with the rice, keep a bowl of water by your chopping board. If the rice is sticking to your hands, rinse them in the water and continue with wet hands.” – Christo Bornman of Sushi Box

Brought to you by Food and Home

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.