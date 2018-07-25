 
food and drink 25.7.2018

Recipe: Chicken tortellini and mushroom soup

Anna Montali
Chicken tortellini and mushroom soup.

Serve up comfort the whole family will love with this easy and delicious meal.

Ingredients

15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil
200g button mushrooms, thinly sliced
4 spring onions, thinly sliced
1 garlic clove, sliced
1,5L chicken stock, hot
30ml (2 tbsp) port
200g fresh chicken tortellini
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Parmesan, freshly shaved, to serve

Method

1. Heat the oil in a large pot and add the mushrooms. Cook, stirring the mushrooms constantly to avoid burning.

2. Add the spring onions and garlic, and cook for a further 2 minutes. Pour the stock and port into the onion mixture and bring to a boil.

3. Add the tortellini and cook over medium heat, about 5 minutes. Season and top with the Parmesan shavings before serving.

How to make chicken stock

Put 1kg of chicken bones in a large pot. Chop 1 small carrot, 1 leek, 1 onion and 1 celery stick together with a few peppercorns and one bay leaf, and add to the pot.

• Add about 3 litres of cold water and bring to a boil. Make sure you skim off and discard any scum from the surface. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 2 hours.

• Strain and refrigerate overnight. Remove the layer of fat from the surface and freeze until needed. Makes 1,5L of stock.

Brought to you by Food and Home

