Recipe: Chicken tortellini and mushroom soup

Ingredients

15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil

200g button mushrooms, thinly sliced

4 spring onions, thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, sliced

1,5L chicken stock, hot

30ml (2 tbsp) port

200g fresh chicken tortellini

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Parmesan, freshly shaved, to serve

Method

1. Heat the oil in a large pot and add the mushrooms. Cook, stirring the mushrooms constantly to avoid burning.

2. Add the spring onions and garlic, and cook for a further 2 minutes. Pour the stock and port into the onion mixture and bring to a boil.

3. Add the tortellini and cook over medium heat, about 5 minutes. Season and top with the Parmesan shavings before serving.

How to make chicken stock

• Put 1kg of chicken bones in a large pot. Chop 1 small carrot, 1 leek, 1 onion and 1 celery stick together with a few peppercorns and one bay leaf, and add to the pot.

• Add about 3 litres of cold water and bring to a boil. Make sure you skim off and discard any scum from the surface. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 2 hours.

• Strain and refrigerate overnight. Remove the layer of fat from the surface and freeze until needed. Makes 1,5L of stock.

Brought to you by Food and Home

