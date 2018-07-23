Recipe: Belvedere tropical cocktails

Belvedere, the world’s first super premium vodka, has launched Belvedere Mango Passion, a refreshing tropical addition to Belvedere Vodka’s collection of award-winning flavoured vodkas, in South Africa.

Belvedere Mango Passion is distilled with five exceptional ingredients including fresh mangoes and aromatic passion fruit, along with fragrant hints of citrus, mandarin, tangerine, and zesty lime.

Belvedere’s all natural approach ensures its vodka is made with real fruit, with no sugar added. The result is a mouth-watering blend of flavours to create the quintessential drink to elevate any occasion.

Pink Grapefruit Spritz

Perfect refreshers when hitting the dance floor on balmy nights, this is the cocktail for fresh spontaneous adventures.

Ingredients

30ml Belvedere Pink Grapefruit

30ml Lillet Rose

Pink grapefruit

Rosemary

Sparkling water

Tonic water

Method

1. Combine all ingredients in a glass over ice.

2. Garnish with wedges of pink grapefruit and sprigs of fresh rosemary.

3. Top with equal parts of sparkling water and tonic.

Mango Passion Spritz

The tropical flavours of fresh mango and vodka give us this fruity, must-have cocktail which is perfect for those poolside parties.

Ingredients

30ml Belvedere Mango Passion

30ml Italian bitter

Mango

Basil

Sparkling water

Tonic water

Method

1. Combine all ingredients in a glass over ice.

2. Garnish with slices of fresh mango and sprigs of fresh basil.

3. Top with equal parts of sparkling water and tonic.

