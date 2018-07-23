 
food and drink 23.7.2018

Recipe: Belvedere tropical cocktails

Citizen Reporter
Mango Passion Spritz. Picture: Supplied

Belvedere Mango Passion is perfectly enjoyed with tonic water or ginger ale, garnished with a slice of lemon or squeeze of lime.

Belvedere, the world’s first super premium vodka, has launched Belvedere Mango Passion, a refreshing tropical addition to Belvedere Vodka’s collection of award-winning flavoured vodkas, in South Africa.

Belvedere Mango Passion is distilled with five exceptional ingredients including fresh mangoes and aromatic passion fruit, along with fragrant hints of citrus, mandarin, tangerine, and zesty lime.

Belvedere’s all natural approach ensures its vodka is made with real fruit, with no sugar added. The result is a mouth-watering blend of flavours to create the quintessential drink to elevate any occasion.

Pink Grapefruit Spritz

Perfect refreshers when hitting the dance floor on balmy nights, this is the cocktail for fresh spontaneous adventures.

Pink Grapefruit Spritz. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

30ml Belvedere Pink Grapefruit
30ml Lillet Rose
Pink grapefruit
Rosemary
Sparkling water
Tonic water

Method

1. Combine all ingredients in a glass over ice.

2. Garnish with wedges of pink grapefruit and sprigs of fresh rosemary.

3. Top with equal parts of sparkling water and tonic.

Mango Passion Spritz

The tropical flavours of fresh mango and vodka give us this fruity, must-have cocktail which is perfect for those poolside parties.

Belvedere Mango Passion. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

30ml Belvedere Mango Passion
30ml Italian bitter
Mango
Basil
Sparkling water
Tonic water

Method

1. Combine all ingredients in a glass over ice.

2. Garnish with slices of fresh mango and sprigs of fresh basil.

3. Top with equal parts of sparkling water and tonic.

