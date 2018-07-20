 
menu
food and drink 20.7.2018 03:31 pm

Recipe: Easy lamingtons

Citizen Reporter
Lamingtons. Picture: Supplied

Lamingtons. Picture: Supplied

They’re sure to be a winner, whether you’re getting your hands dirty with the kids or having the in-laws over for tea this Saturday.

Believe it or not but Saturday is Lamington Day, and who are we to not give appropriate appreciation for the Australian sponge cake?

After all, it was supposedly created by the Governor of Queensland, Lord Lamington.

When a cook accidentally dropped a vanilla cake into some melted chocolate, Lord Lamington suggested dusting the tiny squares in coconut flakes to make it look a little more presentable for his well-esteemed guests!

Cross over to South Africa and they’re now a firm favourite better known as “ystervarkies”.

By simply using premixed box ingredients, such as Snowflakes Vanilla Cupcake Easymix, you can prepare a batch of 20 in 5 minutes!

Ingredients

250g Snowflake Easymix vanilla muffin
200ml cooking oil
250ml milk or water
4 extra large eggs

Chocolate syrup
750ml (400 g) icing sugar, sifted
45ml cocoa powder, sifted
100ml water
45ml butter or margarine
500ml (160g) desiccated coconut

Method

1. Place premix into a mixing bowl. Lightly beat eggs, oil and milk together. Add to premix and mix with a whisk until just combined. Do not overmix.

2. Spoon mixture into a lined and greased 18 x 27 cm rectangular pan. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 °C for 25 – 30 minutes. Leave to cool in pan for a few minutes. Turn out and cut into squares.

3. For the syrup, mix icing sugar, cocoa powder and water together in a medium, heavy-based saucepan. Bring to the boil, stirring constantly until sugar has melted. Remove from heat and add butter. While still warm, dip cake squares in syrup, but do not soak.

4. Roll squares in a thick layer of coconut. Place onto a wire rack to set.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
6 immune-boosting foods for your child’s lunchbox 17.7.2018
Recipe: Spanakopita (Greek spinach pie) 16.7.2018
The lesser-known causes of food poisoning that may ruin dessert for you 16.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.