Recipe: Beer-steamed mussels with mango salsa

Ingredients

Salsa

65g (½ cup) baby tomatoes, halved

80ml red pepper, finely diced

100g (½ cup) mango, finely diced

2,5ml (½ tsp) green chilli, finely chopped

Juice and zest of ½ small lemon

10ml (2 tsp) chives, finely chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Mussels

5ml (1 tsp) olive or avocado oil

¼ medium onion, finely chopped

5ml (1 tsp) crushed garlic

5ml (1 tsp) fresh ginger, finely grated

½ stalk fresh lemongrass, thinly sliced into rounds

125ml (½ cup) beer

500g fresh mussels, cleaned

60ml (¼ cup) cream

Fresh coriander, to serve

Fresh crusty bread, to serve

Method

1. For the salsa, combine all of the ingredients and season.

2. For the mussels, heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat and stir in the onion, garlic, ginger and lemongrass. Fry for 2 minutes.

3. Add the beer and cleaned mussels. Cover with a lid and allow the mussels to steam until they are opened and cooked through, 5 – 10 minutes.

4. Discard any mussels that did not open and stir in the cream.

5. Top the mussels with the salsa and scatter fresh coriander over. Serve with crusty bread to mop up all the yummy juices.

Notes

Before you start cooking the mussels, give them a quick rinse and scrub, remove the stringy beards and tap them lightly to close. Discard any mussels that don’t close. If you don’t enjoy the flavour of beer, simply replace it with a white wine of your choice.

