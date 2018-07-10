Recipe: Beer-steamed mussels with mango salsa

Ingredients
Salsa
65g (½ cup) baby tomatoes, halved
80ml red pepper, finely diced
100g (½ cup) mango, finely diced
2,5ml (½ tsp) green chilli, finely chopped
Juice and zest of ½ small lemon
10ml (2 tsp) chives, finely chopped
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Mussels
5ml (1 tsp) olive or avocado oil
¼ medium onion, finely chopped
5ml (1 tsp) crushed garlic
5ml (1 tsp) fresh ginger, finely grated
½ stalk fresh lemongrass, thinly sliced into rounds
125ml (½ cup) beer
500g fresh mussels, cleaned
60ml (¼ cup) cream
Fresh coriander, to serve
Fresh crusty bread, to serve
Method
1. For the salsa, combine all of the ingredients and season.
2. For the mussels, heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat and stir in the onion, garlic, ginger and lemongrass. Fry for 2 minutes.
3. Add the beer and cleaned mussels. Cover with a lid and allow the mussels to steam until they are opened and cooked through, 5 – 10 minutes.
4. Discard any mussels that did not open and stir in the cream.
5. Top the mussels with the salsa and scatter fresh coriander over. Serve with crusty bread to mop up all the yummy juices.
Notes
Before you start cooking the mussels, give them a quick rinse and scrub, remove the stringy beards and tap them lightly to close. Discard any mussels that don’t close. If you don’t enjoy the flavour of beer, simply replace it with a white wine of your choice.
Brought to you by Food and Home
