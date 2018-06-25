Recipe: Steak kebabs with corn and sun-dried tomato salsa

Ingredients
Kebabs
700g steak of choice, cubed
1 medium onion, cut into thin wedges
350g rosa tomatoes
Olive oil, to drizzle
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Salsa
1 chargrilled mealie cob, kernels removed
1 small red onion
5ml (1 tsp) white wine vinegar
30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil
Handful fresh coriander leaves, chopped + extra, to garnish
70g sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
½ lime, to squeeze
Method
1. Preheat a griddle pan over high heat. Thread the cubed steak, onion wedges and tomatoes onto skewers. Drizzle with olive oil and season to taste. Set aside, 5 minutes.
2. For the salsa, combine all of the ingredients in a bowl and season to taste. Set aside until needed.
3. Chargrill the kebabs on the prepared griddle pan, 5 minutes per side.
4. Serve the kebabs with the salsa alongside and the lime, to squeeze. Garnish with the extra coriander leaves.
Brought to you by Food and Home
For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.