Recipe: Steak kebabs with corn and sun-dried tomato salsa

Ingredients

Kebabs

700g steak of choice, cubed

1 medium onion, cut into thin wedges

350g rosa tomatoes

Olive oil, to drizzle

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Salsa

1 chargrilled mealie cob, kernels removed

1 small red onion

5ml (1 tsp) white wine vinegar

30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil

Handful fresh coriander leaves, chopped + extra, to garnish

70g sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

½ lime, to squeeze

Method

1. Preheat a griddle pan over high heat. Thread the cubed steak, onion wedges and tomatoes onto skewers. Drizzle with olive oil and season to taste. Set aside, 5 minutes.

2. For the salsa, combine all of the ingredients in a bowl and season to taste. Set aside until needed.

3. Chargrill the kebabs on the prepared griddle pan, 5 minutes per side.

4. Serve the kebabs with the salsa alongside and the lime, to squeeze. Garnish with the extra coriander leaves.

Brought to you by Food and Home

