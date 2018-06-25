 
food and drink 25.6.2018

Recipe: Steak kebabs with corn and sun-dried tomato salsa

Food and Home
Steak kebabs with corn and sun-dried tomato salsa.

These tender bites are bursting with flavour and very easy to make.

Ingredients

Kebabs
700g steak of choice, cubed
1 medium onion, cut into thin wedges
350g rosa tomatoes
Olive oil, to drizzle
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Salsa
1 chargrilled mealie cob, kernels removed
1 small red onion
5ml (1 tsp) white wine vinegar
30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil
Handful fresh coriander leaves, chopped + extra, to garnish
70g sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
½ lime, to squeeze

Method

1. Preheat a griddle pan over high heat. Thread the cubed steak, onion wedges and tomatoes onto skewers. Drizzle with olive oil and season to taste. Set aside, 5 minutes.

2. For the salsa, combine all of the ingredients in a bowl and season to taste. Set aside until needed.

3. Chargrill the kebabs on the prepared griddle pan, 5 minutes per side.

4. Serve the kebabs with the salsa alongside and the lime, to squeeze. Garnish with the extra coriander leaves.

Brought to you by Food and Home

