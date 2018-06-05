Lock, stock and wine barrel: Fire and Feast Meat Festival

This year’s Fire and Feast Meat Festival is set to be matched in taste and quality at Craftology, the fine-drinking designation at Ticketpro Dome from June 8 to 10. Here, the meat experts meet the drink experts.

Included is Optium Craft Brewery from Kya Sands, offering premium-quality beer.

OC Brewery’s signature drinks include The Dictator – an American IPA; Headless Huntsman – a balanced amber ale; and Buxom Barmaid – a blonde ale.

Soweto Brewing Company will also be there with their Master’s Brew, Apple Ale, Cherry Ale and Gogo’s Ginger (a warming drink).

The Dead Rabbit Distillery will show off their Hellfire Cinnamon whisky, La Santa tequila, Moonshine – a heady drink inspired by the American deep South – and Mother’s Ruin gin.

Joining Craftology is De Vry Distiller. Founded by the Du Plooy brothers, their distillery produces 100% farm-grown spirits that blend the cultures and tastes of SA.

They use Free State sorghum to create an all-grain base that allows them to create Die Warm Rasta Rum and Die Groot Komunis Vodka.

KWV, SA’s leading wine and spirits producer, will also be there with Cruxland Gin, a clear, fragrant offering with an earthy character from the Kalahari truffles.

Qualito Craft Distillers in Phalaborwa will show their signature spirits Grey Hawk Classic Craft Gin, Aging Heimer Craft Whisky and Craft Vodka Infusions.

Online butchery MyBraai has teamed up with wine experts from Leopard’s Leap to craft the dynamic MyBraai Meat & Wine Pairing Theatre that will also be part of the Fire and Feast Festival.

During the one-hour tasting sessions guests will get to enjoy five starter-portion dishes of meats, paired with Leopard’s Leap wines.

For more information visit fireandfeast.co.za

