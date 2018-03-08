 
food and drink 8.3.2018 01:54 pm

Recipe: Crispy bacon and emmental baked sliders

Food and Home
Crispy bacon and emmental baked sliders.

The mildness of emmental is particularly delicious when accompanied by smokiness and freshness.

Ingredients

Butter, to grease the roasting dish and for the rolls
6 – 8 slider rolls
Dijon mustard
200g sliced emmental cheese
250g crispy fried streaky bacon
Salt
Handful fresh rosemary sprigs
Microherbs, to decorate
Good-quality mayonnaise, optional

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. With butter, generously grease a roasting dish that will fit 6 – 8 slider rolls snugly.

2. Cut the rolls in half and spread the bases with a generous layer of butter, then layer the top halves with Dijon mustard.

3. Fill the rolls with 200g sliced emmental cheese and 250g crispy fried streaky bacon. Close the rolls and arrange in the roasting dish so they fit tightly.

4. Sprinkle with salt and a handful fresh rosemary sprigs, and bake until the cheese has melted and the rolls are slightly crispy, about 20 minutes.

5. Serve warm, sprinkled with microherbs and with a side of good-quality mayonnaise, if desired.

Brought to you by Food and Home

