Recipe: Crispy bacon and emmental baked sliders

Ingredients

Butter, to grease the roasting dish and for the rolls

6 – 8 slider rolls

Dijon mustard

200g sliced emmental cheese

250g crispy fried streaky bacon

Salt

Handful fresh rosemary sprigs

Microherbs, to decorate

Good-quality mayonnaise, optional

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. With butter, generously grease a roasting dish that will fit 6 – 8 slider rolls snugly.

2. Cut the rolls in half and spread the bases with a generous layer of butter, then layer the top halves with Dijon mustard.

3. Fill the rolls with 200g sliced emmental cheese and 250g crispy fried streaky bacon. Close the rolls and arrange in the roasting dish so they fit tightly.

4. Sprinkle with salt and a handful fresh rosemary sprigs, and bake until the cheese has melted and the rolls are slightly crispy, about 20 minutes.

5. Serve warm, sprinkled with microherbs and with a side of good-quality mayonnaise, if desired.

