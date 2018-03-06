Recipe: Brioche beignets with milk chocolate centres

Ingredients

250g cake flour

30g white sugar

4g sea salt flakes

5g instant dry yeast

110g butter, softened and cubed

40ml (8 tsp) milk

20ml (4 tsp) water

1½ eggs, lightly beaten

90g milk chocolate, broken into chunks

Canola oil, to deep-fry

150g castor sugar

Method

This dough can be made by hand, but it is much easier using a freestanding electric mixer. Place the cake flour, sugar, sea salt flakes, instant dry yeast, butter, milk and water in the bowl of a stand mixer and, using the paddle attachment, mix at a low speed until a thick dough forms. If working by hand, use a wooden spoon to combine the ingredients.

2. Work in the lightly beaten eggs, little by little. The dough should be soft, but not runny.

3. If you opted for a stand mixer, replace the paddle attachment with the dough hook and knead at a low speed, 10 minutes. Alternatively, knead by hand, 15 minutes.

4. Place the dough in a large bowl and cover the bowl with a clean, damp tea towel. Leave the bowl in a warm place, 1hr 30min or until the dough has doubled in size.

5. Knock the dough back and refrigerate, 30 minutes.

6. Roll tablespoonfuls of dough into balls and place a chunk of milk chocolate in the centre of each ball. Ensure the dough seals the chocolate in the centre of the ball.

7. Heat a deep, medium-sized pot with canola oil for deep-frying, until it reaches 160°C. Use a sugar thermometer to check the temperature. Drop a few brioche balls into the hot oil and fry until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Remove from oil and drain on paper towel. Continue to fry the dough balls in batches so as to not overcrowd the pot.

8. Roll the beignets in the castor sugar and serve warm.

