 
menu
food and drink 30.1.2018 04:23 pm

Recipe: Ultimate three-cheese and gammon grilled sandwich

Claire Ferrandi
Ultimate three-cheese and gammon grilled sarmies. Picture: Dylan Swart

Ultimate three-cheese and gammon grilled sarmies. Picture: Dylan Swart

Super-rich and cheesy, these indulgent sarmies are sure to fix any symptoms of one too many festive cocktails the night before.

Ingredients

1 ciabatta loaf, sliced (you’ll need at least 8 slices)

Cheesy filling
150g gorgonzola, broken into chunks
75g parmesan/Grana Padano, grated
110g white cheddar, grated
125g store-bought mayonnaise
Small handful thyme leaves
5ml (1 tsp) Dijon mustard
S few drops hickory liquid smoke, optional (find at Woolworths)
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Softened butter, to spread
Leftover gammon, thinly sliced (anywhere from 150 – 300g)

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180˚C. Lay the ciabatta slices out on a baking tray and toast in the preheated oven, about 10 – 15 minutes, turning halfway through (you simply want crunchy, golden toasted ciabatta slices).

2. While the ciabatta is toasting, make the cheesy filling by combining all of the ingredients in a medium bowl and mixing to incorporate well. The cheese and mayo are fairly salty, so be careful not to add too much salt at this point.

3. Remove the ciabatta toast from the oven, spread each slice generously with the softened butter, remove ½ of the toasted slices from the tray and set aside until needed (you only need the bases of the sandwiches for now).

4. Divide the cheese mixture among the toast bases and return them to the oven, about 5 minutes, until very melty and slightly golden. Top each melty piece with thinly sliced gammon, then top with another toasted ciabatta slice and serve immediately.

Brought to you by Food and Home

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Why (some) junk food is okay for kids 30.1.2018
Recipe: Beef kebabs with roasted baby marrow hummus 29.1.2018
Recipe: Light and crunchy hazelnut meringues 26.1.2018

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 8 NO 8 BRAXTON

VALUE BET

RACE 7 NO 3 CRAZY VISION

RACE MEETING

30 January 2018 Vaal Classic track

hot tips of the day

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.