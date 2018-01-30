Recipe: Ultimate three-cheese and gammon grilled sandwich

Ingredients

1 ciabatta loaf, sliced (you’ll need at least 8 slices)

Cheesy filling

150g gorgonzola, broken into chunks

75g parmesan/Grana Padano, grated

110g white cheddar, grated

125g store-bought mayonnaise

Small handful thyme leaves

5ml (1 tsp) Dijon mustard

S few drops hickory liquid smoke, optional (find at Woolworths)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Softened butter, to spread

Leftover gammon, thinly sliced (anywhere from 150 – 300g)

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180˚C. Lay the ciabatta slices out on a baking tray and toast in the preheated oven, about 10 – 15 minutes, turning halfway through (you simply want crunchy, golden toasted ciabatta slices).

2. While the ciabatta is toasting, make the cheesy filling by combining all of the ingredients in a medium bowl and mixing to incorporate well. The cheese and mayo are fairly salty, so be careful not to add too much salt at this point.

3. Remove the ciabatta toast from the oven, spread each slice generously with the softened butter, remove ½ of the toasted slices from the tray and set aside until needed (you only need the bases of the sandwiches for now).

4. Divide the cheese mixture among the toast bases and return them to the oven, about 5 minutes, until very melty and slightly golden. Top each melty piece with thinly sliced gammon, then top with another toasted ciabatta slice and serve immediately.

